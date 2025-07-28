Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For sourcing additional 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy

Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership with a new, power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants. With this, the total renewable energy partnership between the two companies has crossed over 200 MW. This will maximise Nxtra's infrastructural efficiency, drive deeper decarbonisation and advance operational excellencereinforcing Nxtra's position as India's leader in sustainable data centre solutions.

The additional capacity will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, each through captive solar-wind power projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, respectively. AMPIN has been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state, open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. With this new agreement, AMPIN will add 11 new states as well as new technologies such as large-scale ISTS renewable energy supply and the seamless supply of renewable energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 5 Boeing 737 aircrafts

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

NSE SME Swastika Castal steadies its course on market debut

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story