Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

For sourcing additional 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy

Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership with a new, power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants. With this, the total renewable energy partnership between the two companies has crossed over 200 MW. This will maximise Nxtra's infrastructural efficiency, drive deeper decarbonisation and advance operational excellencereinforcing Nxtra's position as India's leader in sustainable data centre solutions.

The additional capacity will be delivered to Nxtra in two phases, each through captive solar-wind power projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, respectively. AMPIN has been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state, open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. With this new agreement, AMPIN will add 11 new states as well as new technologies such as large-scale ISTS renewable energy supply and the seamless supply of renewable energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).