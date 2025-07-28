Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2025.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 1384.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4871 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 6.71% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 6.41% to Rs 2019.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16544 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd spurt 6.35% to Rs 891.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd advanced 5.71% to Rs 345. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15281 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Govt nominates Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur on RBI Central Board

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story