Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2025.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 1384.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4871 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 6.71% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month. Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 6.41% to Rs 2019.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16544 shares in the past one month. Laurus Labs Ltd spurt 6.35% to Rs 891.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.