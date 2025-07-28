SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 5 Boeing 737 aircrafts

SpiceJet has finalised a lease agreement to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft. These aircraft are scheduled to join the airline's fleet in October 2025, ahead of the commencement of the winter schedule, and will cater to the peak winter season as well as the early summer season of 2026.

The aircraft are being inducted on a damp lease basis, where operational crew will be shared between the operator and SpiceJet.

This fleet addition is part of the airline's broader strategy to bolster capacity ahead of the winter schedule and cater to increased travel demand during the peak and early summer seasons. SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to further enhance its fleet and strengthen both domestic and international operations.