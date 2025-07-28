Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Cartrade Tech surged 10.88% to Rs 2,104.25 after the company reported a 105.59% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 22.27% year-on-year to Rs 173.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 56.91 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 132.38% increase compared to Rs 24.49 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 43.51 crore in Q1 FY26, up 98% compared to Rs 21.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 7.09% to Rs 141.58 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 75.22 crore, reflecting a 6.51% year-on-year increase. Finance costs amounted to Rs 3.02 crore, up 18.89% YoY, while depreciation and amortization expenses declined by 10.33% YoY to Rs 9.02 crore.

On the segment front, revenue from the Consumer Group stood at Rs 66.38 crore, registering a 31.54% year-on-year increase. Revenue from the Remarketing segment was Rs 59.39 crore, while revenue from Classifieds rose 2.38% YoY to Rs 48.14 crore. The company attracted approximately 75 million average monthly unique visitors during Q1 FY26, with 95% of the traffic being organic, highlighting its strong brand equity and content leadership. OLX India sustained its growth momentum, recording a 71% year-on-year increase in profits, driven by operating leverage and integration synergies. Vinay Sanghi, chairman and founder, CarTrade Tech, said, We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26 with Revenue of Rs 198.5 crores, up by 27% year-onyear, and profit after tax of Rs 47.06 crores, growing by 106%. This quarters performance, reflecting our highest ever in both revenue and profit, is a testament to the strength of our ecosystem and the efficiency of our platform-led model.

The consistent growth across our Consumer, Remarketing, and OLX India businesses highlights the depth of our offerings and the trust we have built with customers and partners. We remain focused on driving innovation and have recently intensified our AI-led initiatives to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and enable smarter, data-driven decision-making across platforms. Our continued investments in technology, data science, and automation will play a pivotal role as we scale further and unlock new value across all our digital platform. CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform with its presence across all vehicle types and value-added services. The platform operates under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Olx India, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange and Adroit Auto.