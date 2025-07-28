Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Aadhar Housing Finance jumped 4.69% to Rs 520.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.56% to Rs 237.28 crore on 18.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 848.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 305.15 crore in Q1 FY26, up 18.62% compared with Rs 257.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Asset under management (AUM) climbed 22% to Rs 26,524 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against 21,726 crore in Q1 June 2024. Disbursements stood at Rs 1,979 crore in Q1 FY26, up 32% YoY.

Rishi Anand, MD & CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance, said: We concluded the first quarter of FY26 on a strong note with an AUM of Rs 26,524 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 22%. Disbursements remained healthy at Rs 1,979 crore, up 32% YoY, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 237 crore, marking a YoY growth of 19%.

Another milestone to highlight for this quarter is the rating upgrade from CARE for our long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to CARE AA+ from the earlier CARE AA, while maintaining a stable outlook, reflecting Aadhars strong financial and operational performance. We also marked our entry to a new state Assam with a new branch at Guwahati. The affordable housing finance sector has gained strong momentum over the past year, supported by proactive government measures and rising demand. A key macro development this quarter was RBIs third consecutive repo rate cut, reducing it by 50 basis points to 5.50% in June 2025, enhancing affordability for first-time and low-income homebuyers ahead of the festive season. We remain optimistic that these policy actions will further accelerate growth in the affordable housing segment.

Meanwhile, Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) Asia II Holdco VII Pte together with Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) IX AIV - F L.P. and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P. announced an open offer to acquire up to 11,35,25,761 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Aadhar Housing Finance, representing 25.82% of its expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 469.97 per equity share, amounting to a total consideration of up to Rs 5,335.37crore payable in cash. Aadhar Housing Finance is a housing finance company (HFC). It offers an array of mortgage related products, including loans for buying and constructing residential properties, home improvement and extension, and micro loan against property.