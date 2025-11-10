Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 5.06% to Rs 250.55 after the company reported a 242.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 160.5% to Rs 55.38 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA grew 53% year-on-year to Rs 159 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 6.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 5.5% in Q2 FY25.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 30% to Rs 4,744 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 3,653 crore in Q2 FY25.

Nykaas Beauty vertical delivered strong performance in Q2 FY2026, with GMV jumped 28% YoY to Rs 3,551 crore, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa. Revenue jumped 25% YoY to Rs 2,132 crore in Q2 FY26.

Nykaa Fashion delivered 37% YoY GMV growth to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201 crore during the quarter, up 21% YoY.

Nysaa, Nykaas GCC-based beauty multi-brand omnichannel venture, continues to strengthen its presence with five operational outlets three in the UAE and two in Oman.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Falguni Nayar as an executive chairperson, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years with effect from February 12, 2026 till February 11, 2031.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

