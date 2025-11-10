Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 5.06% to Rs 250.55 after the company reported a 242.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.Profit before tax (PBT) soared 160.5% to Rs 55.38 crore in Q2 FY26.
EBITDA grew 53% year-on-year to Rs 159 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 6.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 5.5% in Q2 FY25.
Gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 30% to Rs 4,744 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 3,653 crore in Q2 FY25.
Nykaas Beauty vertical delivered strong performance in Q2 FY2026, with GMV jumped 28% YoY to Rs 3,551 crore, supported by sustained momentum across e-commerce, physical retail, and owned brands under the House of Nykaa. Revenue jumped 25% YoY to Rs 2,132 crore in Q2 FY26.
Nykaa Fashion delivered 37% YoY GMV growth to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201 crore during the quarter, up 21% YoY.
Nysaa, Nykaas GCC-based beauty multi-brand omnichannel venture, continues to strengthen its presence with five operational outlets three in the UAE and two in Oman.
Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re-appointment of Falguni Nayar as an executive chairperson, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years with effect from February 12, 2026 till February 11, 2031.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app