Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shipping Corporation of India tanked 6.10% to Rs 250.25 after it has reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 214.01 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.28%, compared to Rs 298.42 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses increased 3.38% year on year to Rs 1,235.51 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 682.97 crore (down 11.90% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 132.22 crore (up 7.79% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 47.36 crore (up 9.62% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 212.92 crore (down 28.61% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 200.89 crore (down 6.050% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 857.58 crore (down 3.07% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 73.79 crore (up 5.23% YoY), during the quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating to 30% for the financial year 2025-26.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Force Motors gains as Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA tentative Nod for Olaparib Tablets

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Slides 1.9%

Asian Paints Ltd Spurts 0.76%

Kamat Hotels (India) tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story