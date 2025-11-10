Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains as Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Force Motors gains as Q2 PAT soars 160% YoY to Rs 350 cr

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Force Motors rose 1.87% to Rs 18,203.65 after the company reported a 159.68% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 135.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 7.21% to Rs 2,081.4 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 317.18 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 49.98% from the Rs 317.18 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose 3.29% year on year to Rs 1,789.81 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 170.92 crore (up 31.72% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.23 crore (down 95.76% YoY) during the period under review.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 110.16% to Rs 527.06 crore on 14.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,378.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

