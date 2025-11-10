Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ram Ratna Wires surged 6.16% after the company announced that its Bhiwadi plant has received approval under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024).

The approval entitles the company to a Turnover Linked Incentive of 1.32% (as a percentage of Eligible Fixed Capital Investment - EFCI), along with Electricity Duty Exemption for seven years and 25% stamp duty reimbursement.

The company stated that the Bhiwadi facility is expected to become a major growth driver for the company, strengthening Ram Ratna Wires manufacturing capabilities and enabling us to serve high-demand markets more efficiently. With an approved Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 186.77 crore under RIPS-2024, the plant will benefit from fiscal incentives that enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, contributing to profitability and reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.

Mahendrakumar Kabra, managing director at Ram Ratna Wires, said "We are delighted to receive this approval under RIPS-2024 for our Bhiwadi plant. The incentives under the scheme will help us optimize costs and reinvest in technology and capacity expansion. The plant is well positioned to capitalize on the copper tube segment, which plays a crucial role in Indias rapidly growing air conditioning industry and offers significant growth opportunities. We are expecting considerable incremental revenue from the Bhiwadi plant starting this financial year, which will contribute meaningfully to profitability and strengthen the companys growth trajectory."

Ram Ratna Wires is a leading manufacturer of winding wires, mainly enamelled copper wires. The company offers unique product range of all gauges of winding wires including super fine wires. The product portfolio of the company includes enamelled copper wire and strips, enamelled aluminium wires and strips, submersible winding wires, fiber glass covered copper and aluminium strips and paper cover round wires.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 17.7% to Rs 16.79 crore on 24.14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 939.80 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR stays range bound in opening trades

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

India needs more financial sector reform to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, notes WB's FSA report

U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story