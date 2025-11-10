U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

Stocks showed resilience after early declines, buoyed by optimism over a possible government funding deal. Gains in gold and hardware shares offset continued AI-related valuation worries and weak global market trends.

The Nasdaq dipped 49.46 points (0.2%) to 23,004.54 after plunging by as much as 2.1%, the S&P 500 inched up 8.48 points (0.1%) to 6,278.80 and the Dow rose 74.80 points (0.2%) to 46,987.10.

Market sentiment showed signs of recovery in afternoon trading as optimism grew over a possible end to the prolonged government shutdown. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumers offer to back a short-term funding bill in exchange for maintaining enhanced Obamacare tax credits lifted hopes for compromise on Capitol Hill.

Still, investor caution persisted amid steep valuation worries tied to the artificial intelligence sector. Recent sell-offs, including Palantirs drop despite strong earnings and lowered consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan, underscored deepening concerns about economic stability as the shutdown continues. Computer hardware stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading session, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 3.2% after plunging by as much as 3%. Gold stocks were significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.3% jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The strength in the sector came as the price of gold climbed back above the $4,000 an ounce level. Natural gas airline and commercial real state stocks moved strongly upwards while weakness remained visible among networking and semiconductor stocks.