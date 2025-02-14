Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.29% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 39.68% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 82.29% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.311.75 -82 OPM %-12.9036.57 -PBDT0.080.68 -88 PBT0.080.68 -88 NP0.380.63 -40
