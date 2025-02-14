Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.29% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Nyssa Corporation declined 39.68% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 82.29% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.311.75-12.9036.570.080.680.080.680.380.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News