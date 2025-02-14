Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rajdarshan Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.68 -100 OPM %0-1.47 -PBDT-0.080.32 PL PBT-0.090.32 PL NP-0.080.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 94.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Uniworth International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit declines 73.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Ucal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 76.67% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story