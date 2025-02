Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 39.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 23.87 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 39.68% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.8722.5714.1212.492.912.731.051.690.761.26

