Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 28.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 28.98% to Rs 760.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 589.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 1779.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1319.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1779.041319.8957.3561.661026.57803.30993.14782.47760.26589.44

