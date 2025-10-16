Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 108.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 226.14% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 108.77% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 226.14% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.870.8883.2870.451.590.761.590.761.190.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News