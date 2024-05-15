Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 1314.77 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 64.07% to Rs 788.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 1314.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 961.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.16% to Rs 1926.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1904.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 4495.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4192.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

