Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 1314.77 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 64.07% to Rs 788.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 1314.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 961.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.16% to Rs 1926.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1904.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 4495.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4192.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1314.77961.43 37 4495.794192.58 7 OPM %59.9838.35 -53.6050.37 - PBDT984.82400.42 146 2523.252263.63 11 PBT971.28390.68 149 2475.732223.88 11 NP788.03480.29 64 1926.601904.54 1

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

