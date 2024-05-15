Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 246.87 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 53.43% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.84% to Rs 140.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 887.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

246.87190.66887.47659.3321.3021.2121.8021.9350.4639.57189.41138.1744.8835.23168.78122.3238.4825.08140.9797.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News