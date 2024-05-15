Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 246.87 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 53.43% to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 246.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.84% to Rs 140.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 887.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales246.87190.66 29 887.47659.33 35 OPM %21.3021.21 -21.8021.93 - PBDT50.4639.57 28 189.41138.17 37 PBT44.8835.23 27 168.78122.32 38 NP38.4825.08 53 140.9797.33 45

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

