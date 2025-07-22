Oberoi Realty drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 28% YoY to Rs 421 cr

Oberoi Realty declined 2.21% to Rs 1,795 after the company reported a 27.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 421.25 crore on 29.7% fall in net sales to Rs 987.55 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 34.6% to Rs 506.96 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 775.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses fell 14.26% to Rs 573.78 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 669.18 crore posted in same quarter last year. Land Development rights, construction and other cost stood at Rs 625.99 crore (up 86.51% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 32.14 crore (up 22.77% YoY) and finance cost (up 27.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Further, July 25, 2025 shall be the record date for the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend and the dividend shall be paid on or before August 7, 2025. Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty said, The Indian economy continues to display remarkable resilience and sustainable growth despite a challenging global economic and geopolitical landscape. With strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a growing aspirational population, robust domestic demand, and a stable external position, India is placed favourably for growth amongst the major global economies.