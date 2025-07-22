Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eternal Ltd Spurts 9.99%

Eternal Ltd Spurts 9.99%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Eternal Ltd has added 17.72% over last one month compared to 2.94% gain in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Eternal Ltd rose 9.99% today to trade at Rs 298.3. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is up 0.57% to quote at 9715.62. The index is up 2.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Greenlam Industries Ltd increased 9.55% and Safari Industries (India) Ltd added 6.81% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went down 2.38 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eternal Ltd has added 17.72% over last one month compared to 2.94% gain in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.5 on 05 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 189.6 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

B. L. Kashyap and Sons gains after securing Rs 910-cr order from BPTP

Barometers edge higher in early trade; Nifty above 25,100 level

INR recovers slightly but stays beyond 86/$ mark

Kharif area rises 4% on year

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story