Eternal Ltd Spurts 9.99%

Eternal Ltd rose 9.99% today to trade at Rs 298.3. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is up 0.57% to quote at 9715.62. The index is up 2.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Greenlam Industries Ltd increased 9.55% and Safari Industries (India) Ltd added 6.81% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went down 2.38 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eternal Ltd has added 17.72% over last one month compared to 2.94% gain in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.5 on 05 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 189.6 on 07 Apr 2025.