Oberoi Realty gains after Elysian Tower D records bookings worth Rs 970 crore

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Oberoi Realty added 1.27% to Rs 1624.10 after the company announced that it had clocked bookings worth Rs 970 crore post the launch of Elysian Tower D at Oberoi Garden City Goregaon, Mumbai.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer had launched Elysian Tower D at Oberoi Garden City Goregaon, on 30th April 2025.

Post launch, the project has registered gross booking value of Rs 970 crore for 2.1 lakh square feet (RERA carpet area) and a saleable area of 3.25 lakh square feet.

The development offers luxurious living in the integrated ecosystem of Oberoi Garden City Goregaon. Elysian Tower D features a selection of elegantly designed, spacious 3 and 4-BHK residences, ranging from 2,009 to 3,430 square feet (carpet area).

Oberoi Garden City Goregaon is Oberoi Realtys flagship integrated development, spread across 80 acres approximately and offers a ready social and lifestyle infrastructure with excellent connectivity to the metro, transport networks and business districts.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, said: We are truly delighted by the overwhelming response to the launch of Elysian Tower D in Oberoi Garden City Goregaon.

This success not only reflects the enduring strength of the Oberoi Realty brand but also validates our long-term vision of creating integrated urban developments that redefine luxury living.

The track record established by the sales in Elysian Towers A, B and C, and now the exceptional response to Elysian Tower D, is a strong endorsement of the vibrant ecosystem we have built at Oberoi Garden City Goregaon.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

