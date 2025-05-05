Mahindra & Mahindra rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 2,437 cr; declares dividend of Rs 25.3/sh

Mahindra & Mahindra added 2.31% to Rs 2,978.35 after the auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 3,345.02 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 27.46% from Rs 2,624.36 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA grew by 23% to Rs 4,219 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 3,428 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.

M&M sold 2,53,028 units in Q4 FY25, (Includes 27,990 units sold by the separate entity Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), which was demerged from September 2023. Revenue in the standalone results does not include the realization from these volumes) recording growth of 17% YoY basis. Total tractor sales reached 87,138 units in Q4 FY25, registering a 23% growth, compared with 71,039 units sold in Q4 FY24.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit gained 13.34% to Rs 3,541.85 crore on 14.80% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,58,749.75 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The companys revenue from automotive segment was at Rs 24,975.67 crore (up 24.77% YoY) while revenue Farm Equipment sector (FES) stood at Rs 6,428.36 crore (up 22.98% YoY).

On a full year basis, the company's standalone net profit rallied 11.39% to Rs 11,854.96 on 17.54% to Rs 1,16,483.68 crore in FY25 over FY24

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & managing director, M&M, said, We have delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in F25. Auto and Farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability. TechM is making commendable progress towards its dual objectives of strengthening client positioning and margin expansion. MMFSL has maintained GS3 under 4% as committed, remains focused on controls and has delivered 33% growth in profits. Our Growth Gems are scaling up well. We continue to build strong businesses which will deliver significant value to our stakeholders.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M, said, We continued our outstanding performance for the year in Q4-F25, with significant gain of 310 bps YoY in SUV revenue share, and 480 bps YoY in LCV (< 3.5T) market share. In Tractors, we reached our highest-ever Q4 market share of 41.2%, gaining 180 bps YoY. In F25, our Auto Standalone PBIT margin improved by 110 bps and core tractor PBIT margins improved by 200 bps.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said, It has been an excellent year with broad-based growth and profitability improvement across our businesses. In line with our commitment to capital allocation, we have sharpened our focus in international Farm geographies. Our results include nearly 10,000 cr. of cash generation in F25 which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments. We are happy to declare a 20% growth in dividend for F26 on the back of this strong performance.

Meanwhile, the company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 25.3 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each. The record date is 4 July 2025. The payment will be made after 31 July 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

