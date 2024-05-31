Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Springform Technology reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 77.78% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Springform Technology reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.78% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.17% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.18 78 0.551.15 -52 OPM %106.25-50.00 -14.5533.04 - PBDT0.36-0.10 LP 0.050.36 -86 PBT0.35-0.12 LP 00.29 -100 NP0.35-0.09 LP 00.21 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit rises 5.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Samrat Pharmachem reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story