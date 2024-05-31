Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parag Fans &amp; Cooling Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net Loss of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 14.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.863.65 33 14.8212.30 20 OPM %-11.11-22.74 -5.205.37 - PBDT-0.37-0.65 43 0.400.33 21 PBT-0.42-0.61 31 0.320.29 10 NP-0.46-0.65 29 0.280.25 12

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

