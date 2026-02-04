Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 41.17 croreNet profit of Oceanic Foods rose 37.70% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 41.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.1734.41 20 OPM %8.897.73 -PBDT2.722.04 33 PBT2.271.59 43 NP1.681.22 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content