Silkflex Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 117.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 33.54 crore

Net profit of Silkflex Polymers (India) rose 117.11% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 33.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.5431.83 5 OPM %21.209.71 -PBDT6.082.54 139 PBT5.502.49 121 NP4.061.87 117

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

