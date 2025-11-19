Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.49% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.49% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.0013.796.671.020.160.120.080.110.100.07

