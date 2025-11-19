Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.93% to Rs 34.46 crore

Net Loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.93% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.4622.10-8.01-61.36-2.68-13.85-5.35-16.50-5.01-16.08

