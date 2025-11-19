SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 78.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 8.80 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 78.49% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.808.0095.9187.638.776.848.766.849.215.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News