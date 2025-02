Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 152.18% to Rs 13.87 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 152.18% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.875.50-3.39-8.730.360.590.240.540.120.24

