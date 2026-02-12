Associate Sponsors

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 6.87 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 30.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.877.25 -5 OPM %15.2820.83 -PBDT1.712.26 -24 PBT1.271.75 -27 NP0.911.30 -30

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

