Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 6.87 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 30.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.877.25 -5 OPM %15.2820.83 -PBDT1.712.26 -24 PBT1.271.75 -27 NP0.911.30 -30
