Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 1.85 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.852.01 -8 OPM %57.3055.72 -PBDT0.550.53 4 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.05 -20

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

