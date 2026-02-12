Crimson Metal Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.96% to Rs 1.85 crore

Net profit of Crimson Metal Engineering Company declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.96% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.852.0157.3055.720.550.530.060.050.040.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News