Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.92% to Rs 96.43 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.92% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.96.43133.79-1.571.641.752.300.921.400.570.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News