Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 20.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.92% to Rs 96.43 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.92% to Rs 96.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales96.43133.79 -28 OPM %-1.571.64 -PBDT1.752.30 -24 PBT0.921.40 -34 NP0.570.72 -21
