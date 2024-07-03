HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 2.62%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1776, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.24% gain in NIFTY and a 17.23% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1776, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24283. The Sensex is at 79960.89, up 0.65%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 19.75% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52168.1, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 407 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1776.2, up 2.31% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 2.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.24% gain in NIFTY and a 17.23% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News