Oil and Gas shares gain

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 416.87 points or 1.5% at 28250.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.91%), Linde India Ltd (up 2.51%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.84%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.67%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.51%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.43%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.27%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.67 or 0.48% at 74604.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.3 points or 0.41% at 22607.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233 points or 0.51% at 46265.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.57 points or 0.34% at 13923.37.

On BSE,2005 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

