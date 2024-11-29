Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 162.42 points or 0.61% at 26706.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 6.77%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.66%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.52%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.47%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.47%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 24.46 or 0.04% at 54758.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 3.94 points or 0.02% at 15812.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.95 points or 0.37% at 24003.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 315.47 points or 0.4% at 79359.21.

On BSE,1850 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

