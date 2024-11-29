Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 46.05 points or 0.81% at 5752.02 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 10%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 9.13%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.77%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.38%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajel Projects Ltd (up 0.8%), CESC Ltd (up 0.43%), EMS Ltd (up 0.26%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.09%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.32%), Nava Ltd (down 2.3%), and NHPC Ltd (down 2.05%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 24.46 or 0.04% at 54758.12.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 3.94 points or 0.02% at 15812.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.95 points or 0.37% at 24003.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 315.47 points or 0.4% at 79359.21.

On BSE,1850 shares were trading in green, 1220 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

