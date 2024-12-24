Vedanta Ltd Slides 1.96%

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.22% over last one month compared to 1.42% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.7% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 1.96% today to trade at Rs 463.85. The BSE Metal index is down 0.29% to quote at 29787.47. The index is down 1.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 0.95% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 14.85 % over last one year compared to the 10.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.22% over last one month compared to 1.42% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.7% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32154 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 249.75 on 13 Mar 2024.

