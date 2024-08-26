Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 257.09 points or 0.8% at 32430.89 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 2.32%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.97%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.67%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.55%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.29%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.05%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.37%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.21%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 312.41 or 0.56% at 55994.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.03 points or 0.52% at 16667.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.7 points or 0.58% at 24967.85.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 536.71 points or 0.66% at 81622.92.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News