Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 551.79 points or 1.32% at 42419.91 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 5.44%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.47%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 3.76%),D-Link India Ltd (up 3.33%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.1%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.9%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 2.66%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.26%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (up 2.17%). On the other hand, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (down 1.72%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.26%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.16%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 312.41 or 0.56% at 55994.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.03 points or 0.52% at 16667.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.7 points or 0.58% at 24967.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 536.71 points or 0.66% at 81622.92.

On BSE,2119 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

