Black Box Ltd Slides 3.28%

Black Box Ltd has added 22.63% over last one month compared to 10.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd lost 3.28% today to trade at Rs 472. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.03% to quote at 41691.78. The index is up 10.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eMudhra Ltd decreased 1.68% and L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 0.4% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 36.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

