Black Box Ltd Slides 3.28%

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Black Box Ltd has added 22.63% over last one month compared to 10.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd lost 3.28% today to trade at Rs 472. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.03% to quote at 41691.78. The index is up 10.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, eMudhra Ltd decreased 1.68% and L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 0.4% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 36.31 % over last one year compared to the 22.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has added 22.63% over last one month compared to 10.79% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2775 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 496.9 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 176.95 on 26 Sep 2023.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

