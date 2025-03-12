Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 210.89 points or 0.89% at 23893.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.58%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.36%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.62%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.34%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.2%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 109.83 or 0.25% at 44440.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 3.74 points or 0.03% at 13711.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.9 points or 0.08% at 22481.

The BSE Sensex index was down 67.09 points or 0.09% at 74035.23.

On BSE,1884 shares were trading in green, 1203 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

