Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Infosys Ltd lost 2.91% today to trade at Rs 1612.35. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.12% to quote at 36268.56. The index is down 13.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 1.94% and L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.78 % over last one year compared to the 0.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 14.2% over last one month compared to 13.34% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10849 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2006.8 on 13 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1359.1 on 04 Jun 2024.

