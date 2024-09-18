Ministry of Labour & Employment holds inter-ministerial consultation on Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme

Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), Government of India, Sumita Dawra, chaired an inter-ministerial meeting yesterday on Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, a recently launched initiative in the Union Budget 2024-25 aimed at employment generation and formalisation of labour force in the country. The focus of the meeting was to discuss the broad contours of the proposed Scheme, in consultation with various Ministries/Departments, for an effective roll out of the Scheme. The consultation is part of a series of stakeholder consultations being held by the Ministry with employers, labour unions, industry including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), other institutions, etc. While setting the context for the meeting, Secretary, MoLE highlighted that the three schemes for ELI, as part of the Prime Ministers package of 5 schemes to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities, announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 will be based on enrolment in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers, she added.

