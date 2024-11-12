Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: ONGC, Blue Dart Express, NMDC, Britannia Inds, Shree Cement

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O trading on 12 November 2024.

Upcoming Result:

Zydus Lifesciences, 3M INDIA, Ashoka Buildcon, Aditya Vision, BASF India, Bosch, CERA Sanitaryware, CESC, Cupid, EIH, Finolex Cables, Greaves Cotton, GSFC, Infibeam Avenues, Ingersoll-Rand (INDIA), ION Exchange (INDIA), Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Oil Engines, KNR Constructions, Sula Vineyards, Marksans Pharma, Medplus Health Services, Minda Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson International, Natco Pharma, Nucleus Software will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s consolidated net profit declined 25% to Rs 10,272.50 crore despite of 7.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,58,329.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declined 14% to Rs 62.84 crore on 9.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1448.46 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

NMDC reported 18.1% jump in net profit to Rs 1,211.57 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,918.91 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. The companys board approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declined 9.6% to Rs 531.45 crore despite of 4.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,556.23 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shree Cements consolidated net profit tumbled 82.9% to Rs 76.44 crore on 15.1% fall in net sales to Rs 4054.17 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit jumped 78% YoY to Rs 3,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increased 7.4% YoY to Rs 58,203 crore during the quarter.

Indiamart Intermeshs subsidiary, Tradezeal Online entered into share purchase agreement to disinvest a 26% stake in Shipway Technology by way of sale of 4,088 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) and 100 Equity shares for total consideration of Rs 41.59 crore.

Welspun Corps wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Mauritius Holdings has divested 5% equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) for an overall consideration of SAR 218.9 million (Approximately $58 million).

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

