Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7426.67% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7426.67% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 70.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 104.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6655.56% to Rs 18.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.290.1518.240.2730.03-1606.670.60-5222.222.55-3.85-4.43115.84-15.53-19.50-75.9985.98-14.64-13.85-70.45104.68

