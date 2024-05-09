Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares slide

Industrials shares slide

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 333.45 points or 2.47% at 13161.35 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, GE Power India Ltd (down 6.25%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 6.05%),Time Technoplast Ltd (down 5.86%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (down 5.43%),Ester Industries Ltd (down 5.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (down 5%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 5%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 4.99%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (down 4.92%), and Centum Electronics Ltd (down 4.85%).

On the other hand, Rossell India Ltd (up 7.13%), SKF India Ltd (up 6.57%), and WPIL Ltd (up 5.19%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 740 or 1.01% at 72726.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 248.25 points or 1.11% at 22054.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 734.4 points or 1.59% at 45442.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 184.73 points or 1.31% at 13870.26.

On BSE,1020 shares were trading in green, 2698 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

