Oil India consolidated net profit declines 29.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 8394.11 crore

Net profit of Oil India declined 29.13% to Rs 1428.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2016.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 8394.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7247.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8394.117247.0327.4434.992718.973233.242047.732625.711428.832016.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News