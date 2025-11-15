Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 2.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.49% to Rs 615.32 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 2.09% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 615.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 431.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.615.32431.821.411.338.506.467.855.856.096.22

