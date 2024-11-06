Oil India consolidated net profit rises 379.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 7247.03 croreNet profit of Oil India rose 379.29% to Rs 2016.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 7247.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7496.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7247.037496.51 -3 OPM %34.9946.28 -PBDT3233.243573.85 -10 PBT2625.713074.81 -15 NP2016.20420.66 379
