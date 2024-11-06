Oil India consolidated net profit rises 379.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 7247.03 crore

Net profit of Oil India rose 379.29% to Rs 2016.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 420.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 7247.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7496.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7247.037496.5134.9946.283233.243573.852625.713074.812016.20420.66

