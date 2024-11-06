Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 192.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 249.51% to Rs 524.47 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 192.25% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 249.51% to Rs 524.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales524.47150.06 250 OPM %13.6518.72 -PBDT70.8826.54 167 PBT69.3025.12 176 NP53.5418.32 192

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

