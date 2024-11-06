Waaree Renewables Technologies consolidated net profit rises 192.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 249.51% to Rs 524.47 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewables Technologies rose 192.25% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 249.51% to Rs 524.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 150.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.524.47150.0613.6518.7270.8826.5469.3025.1253.5418.32

